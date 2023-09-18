RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for a man in connection to an assault that left a woman seriously injured in Riverside.

According to the Riverside Police Department, Rajim Anthony Gross II is wanted in connection to a felonious assault that occurred on Sept. 7 in the area of Valley Pike and Mercury Avenue.

Riverside police reported that Gross allegedly used a glass liquor bottle to repeatedly strike a woman in her head and face, causing serious physical injuries.

Gross is said to be a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is reportedly 6’2″ and weighs 225 lbs.

Police said that Gross frequently visits Toby’s Tavern on Linden Avenue in Dayton, the Christy Club on Valley Pike in Riverside as well as a home in McMahan’s Mobile Home Park in Riverside.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 937-681-2301 or email tabney@riversideoh.gov.