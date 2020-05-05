Riverside Police asks for help identifying theft suspect

The vehicle appears to be a black pickup truck with a covered bed.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department is looking for information on the suspect and the vehicle related to the theft of a trailer was stolen from the 600 block of Beatrice Drive in Riverside.

A black pickup truck was seen towing the trailer on Friday, May 1, before being abandoned in a lot in Dayton.

Riverside PD asks anyone with information to contact them at 937-233-1801 and select option 1.

