Riverside Police asks for help identifying theft suspect

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department is looking for information on the suspect and the vehicle related to the theft of a trailer was stolen from the 600 block of Beatrice Drive in Riverside.
A black pickup truck was seen towing the trailer on Friday, May 1, before being abandoned in a lot in Dayton.
Riverside PD asks anyone with information to contact them at 937-233-1801 and select option 1.
