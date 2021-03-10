Riverside Police ask for public’s help identifying break-in suspect

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a break-in suspect.

Detective Michael Sullivan said that on Sunday, March 7 at around 1:30 a.m. the suspect broke into Joe’s Pizza on Airway Road.

The suspect drove a white vehicle into the lot and then threw a large rock through the door. He then stole a gumball machine and left.

Police said the vehicle has either black or no rims and appears to have a gray front bumper. The suspect is a heavy-set black male and looks to be older, maybe 40s or 50s.

If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, contact the Riverside Police Department.