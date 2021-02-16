Riverside Police ask for help locating domestic violence suspect

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect of a domestic violence investigation.

Troy White, 28, has a warrant out for his arrest related to an alleged physical domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend. Police said that White is 6’2″ and roughly 245lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a red 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you have information on his whereabouts, police ask that you contact 911 or 937-233-1801 and select option 1.