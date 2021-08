RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Riverside Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two suspects charged with aggravated burglary for a recent home invasion.

Kyle W. Hale and Misty S. Quake allegedly committed aggravated burglary on August 8 and now both have active nationwide warrants for their arrest.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please contact Riverside Police Department at 937-233-2080 or police@riversideoh.gov.