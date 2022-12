Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are seeking information after a gas station in Riverside was robbed on Dec. 21.

According to the Riverside Police Department, around 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 21, the Sunoco gas station located at 2100 Brandt Pike was robbed at gunpoint.

The clerk described the suspect to be a Black male possibly around 20 to 25 years old.

If anyone has information or can identify the suspect, they are asked to call Detective Sullivan by calling 937-233-1801 ext. 812.