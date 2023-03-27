DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 73-year-old Riverside man has been indicted on 100 counts of child pornography-related charges.

Phillips Canby Robinette faces 50 charges for creating illicit content and 50 charges for possession.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Robinette’s email account had been uploading and downloading child pornography.

A search warrant was served on Robinette’s iPad, cell phone and computers, revealing the images for which he is indicted. His arraignment date is set for April 6.