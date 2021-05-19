Riverside man indicted for setting fire to mom, her home on Mother’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Riverside man who is accused of setting his mother and her home on fire on Mother’s Day.

Jonathon Michael Lambes, 26, was arrested on May 10 after police were sent to his mother’s home on Eisenhower Drive. When first responders arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

Witnesses at the scene were able to point out Lambes and told police he started the fire. Not long after, first responders found his mother who was suffering from burns.

The initial investigation, which included witness interviews and surveillance video, found that Lambes was responsible for the fire and that he made verbal threats to his mother. She is currently still in the hospital due to her injuries.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Lambes on:

One count Attempted Murder

Two counts Aggravated Arson – harm to person

One count Aggravated Arson – occupied structure

One count Felonious Assault – serious harm

One count Domestic Violence

Lambes is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday, May 25.