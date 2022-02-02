Warning: Some may find the details in this story disturbing.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 21-year-old Riverside man was indicted for raping a two-year-old.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Demonte Heard was indicted Wednesday on counts related to sexually assaulting a two year-old girl.

The child’s mother told deputies she had dropped the toddler off with a babysitter on December 23 and picked her up on December 24, according to Heck. When the mother changed the girl’s diaper she found a lot of blood and took the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital. An examination found the girl had significant internal vaginal injuries which required surgery. Further investigation revealed that the babysitter had left Heard with the child while she ran some errands and Heard sexually assaulted the child.

A jury indicted Heard on the following counts:

One count of rape of a child under 10 years of age

One count of rape of a child under 13 ‐ by force

One count of rape of a child under 13 ‐ serious physical harm

One count of felonious Assault ‐ serious physical harm

One count of child Endangering ‐ serious physical harm

Heard is currently on probation for a 2020 conviction of carrying concealed weapons and receiving stolen property. He was also given Intervention in Lieu of Conviction (ILC) after admitting to stealing a vehicle in July 2019, according to Heck.

Heard will be arraigned on Tuesday, February 8 at 8:30 a.m.