DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 47-year-old Riverside man has been indicted for additional counts related to creating and possessing child pornography.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said David Shade was indicted on additional counts Thursday after further investigation revealed additional child pornography on his electronic devices:

39 counts illegal use of a minor in nudity‐oriented material or performance

24 counts pandering obscenity involving a minor

Heck said on Friday, October 1, 2021, Riverside police were contacted about a sexual assault complaint involving a 14‐year‐old female victim. Further investigation determined Shade had been sexually assaulting the girl since at least December 2018. He also made videos of the encounters and uploaded them to the internet.

On October 15, 2021, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Shade on 35 counts including:

Sexual battery

Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Sexual imposition

Pandering obscenity involving a minor

Rape of a child under 13 years of age

Pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor

Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Gross sexual imposition of a child under 13 years of age

Shade will be arraigned for the additional counts on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2 p.m.