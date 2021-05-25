Riverside man accused of setting fire to mom, her home on Mother’s Day pleads not guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Riverside man accused of setting fire to his mother and her home on Mother’s Day pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Jonathon Michael Lambes, 26, was arrested on May 10 after police were sent to his mother’s home on Eisenhower Drive. When first responders arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

Witnesses at the scene were able to point out Lambes and told police he started the fire. Not long after, first responders found his mother who was suffering from burns. Witness interviews and surveillance footage led investigators to believe that Lambes was responsible for the fire.

Lambes was indicted on:

One count Attempted Murder

Two counts Aggravated Arson – harm to person

One count Aggravated Arson – occupied structure

One count Felonious Assault – serious harm

One count Domestic Violence

He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is due back in court June 10 at 9 a.m. for a scheduling conference.