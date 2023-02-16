Prior coverage above: Man charged in death of Officer Seara Burton no longer representing self

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new pretrial date has been set by the courts for the person accused of shooting a police officer in August 2022.

The Indiana Courts website shows Phillip Lee is now scheduled for a pretrial conference on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

The new pretrial conference date comes after the previous one set was canceled. Lee was set for the conference on Friday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m., but has been postponed until August. The jury trial was set to start on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 a.m., but it was canceled as well.

Court records show that Lee has representation moving forward within the court.

Phillip Lee is accused of shooting Seara Burton during a traffic stop in August 2022. Burton died from her injuries in September 2022.