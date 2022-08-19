RICHMOND, Ohio (WDTN) — An initial hearing for the suspect of the Richmond police officer shooting will take place on Friday.

Phillip Lee, 47, is scheduled to appear in the Wayne County Courthouse at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police identified Lee as the suspect in the shooting where Officer Seara Burton was critically injured. Authorities say video from the incident shows Lee aiming a gun at officers’ heads.

Lee is facing two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm under disability and counts of drug possession.