UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A restaurant worker was arrested for tampering with a customer’s food in early July.

According to the Union Police Department, Jaime Christine Major was arrested in connection to an incident that happened on July 9.

On July 9, officers responded to Burger King, located on North Duncan Bypass around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

Dispatchers said that a third-party subject inside the location reported two women arguing with the staff. A second call was received soon after from the manager reporting unruly customers who were making threats and throwing things.

Upon arrival, officers could hear arguing coming from inside the building. Officers attempted to speak to the women advising them to calm down and that there were other ways to handle the situation.

According to the police department, further investigation showed that Jaime Christine Major took fries that were placed in the trash can from a complaint and dumped them in the fry dump where fresh fries were placed on top.

Major then mixed the dirty and clean fries and served them to customers.

She was charged with unlawful, malicious tampering with human drug products or food.