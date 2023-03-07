WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police collected tennis shoes that were reportedly left behind by a robber in Warren.

A woman called police to report a robbery attempt by someone who knocked on her door on Bonnie Brae Avenue SE on Saturday night. She said the person said “Warren PD” when knocking on the door, but she did not believe that the person was affiliated with the police department, according to a police report.

The police report states that as the woman had her hand on the back door handle, the person pushed in the door, knocking her backward. She said the unknown man knew her first name and pointed a gun at her, demanding money.

According to the report, the woman said she did not have any money, so the robber fired a shot into the ground. She said the robber struck her in the back of the head, but she was able to hit him in the head with an object that was in her house, causing him to fall out of his shoes.

The shoes, which were left at the scene, were collected by police.

The robber had left the scene before officers arrived, according to the report.