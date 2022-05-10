NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Hubbard man said he was assaulted Monday delivering a pizza in Newton Falls.

The 53-year-old victim said he was delivering pizza for a Newton Falls business when he went to a house in the 4800 block of Grand Boulevard at about 6:15 p.m.

He said a 29-year-old man there slammed him with a car door, punched him, threatened to kill him and took the pizza from the backseat of his car.

When police questioned a woman who lived there, she said the suspect was angry that the pizza took too long.

The delivery driver was given information on how to obtain a copy of the report if he wanted to pursue charges.