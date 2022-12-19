Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing charges after Smith Township police say he led them on a pursuit after refusing to pull over and running multiple stop signs.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Smith Township police noted a car failed to stop at a stop sign on State Route 165, and, after disregarding the police cruiser’s lights in an attempt to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle shut off its headlights and accelerated, according to a police report.

The driver of the car, Haden Sprowl, 18, continued driving, left of the dividing line, before failing to stop at another stop sign and then driving entirely in the opposing lane, where oncoming traffic was forced to swerve to avoid being hit, according to the report.

Sprowl failed to stop at another stop sign before swerving off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle, where he was apprehended by police, the report stated.

Reports state Sprowl said he “freaked out” and continued driving because he wasn’t sure why he was being pursued.

Sprowl was transported to the Mahoning County Jail, where he was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, reckless operation, a stop sign violation and headlights required.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on the charges.