Repeat offender indicted for the fatal shooting on Gerhard Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of Dayton man who’s accused of fatally shooting George Smith on July 26.

Raymond Walters, 63, is accused of shooting Smith somewhere in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street. Dayton police officers were sent to investigate and found the victim, who had been shot in the back of the head. Smith, 45, was then transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries on Aug. 10.

Prosecutors say police were able to find surveillance video showing Walters arriving at the scene in a vehicle, exiting that vehicle and shooting Smith several times at point blank range. The footage then shows the suspect get back in the vehicle and drive away.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Walters for:

Three counts of murder

Three counts of felonious assault

One count of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

One count of having weapons while under disability

All counts also have various firearm specifications, including three year, five year, 54 month and 90 month. The counts include a repeat violent offender specification as well because Walter was previously convicted of attempted murder in 1976 for shooting at a police officer — and while serving time for that offense he fatally stabbed an inmate in 1980 — which led to an involuntary manslaughter conviction. His most recent conviction was in 2005, where he was was convicted of attempted murder in Pike County.

Walters is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 8:30 a.m.