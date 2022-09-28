DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man in July of 2021.

On July 26, 2021, police were called to the 1000 block of Gerhardt street for a shooting. When police arrived, they found 45-year-old George Smith had been shot in the back of the head. He was brought to the hospital where he died approximately two weeks later.

Investigation showed that Raymond Walters, now 65, arrived on the scene and got out of a car before shooting Smith at point-blank range. Walters then got back in the car and was driven away.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Walters in August of 2021. On September 9, 2022, Walters entered a plea of no contest and was found guilty of three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability.

This is not the first time Walters has been convicted of a violent crime, Heck said. In 1976, Walters was convicted for shooting at a police officer. While in prison, he fatally stabbed another inmate in 1980 and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

In 2005, Walters was convicted of attempted murder in Pike County, Ohio. He also faces aggravated robbery convictions in Hamilton and Highland Counties.

The sentencing included specifications for Repeat Violent Offenders as well as 54-month firearm specifications. According to Prosecutor heck, Walters was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 32 years.