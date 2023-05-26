DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A federal magistrate judge has denied Nalah Jackson’s request to be released ahead of her October trial, saying that she is a danger to the community.

Columbus police say in December 2022, Jackson stole a vehicle that was running outside of a Donato’s Pizza restaurant which had five-month-old twins Ky’air and Kason Thomas inside.

This led to a four-day search before the boys were recovered. One was found at Dayton International Airport, and the other was found in a parking lot of an Indianapolis pizza shop.

Jackson’s trial is scheduled for October 10. If convicted, she faces 20 years to life in prison on each of the kidnapping counts.