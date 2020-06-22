Registered sex offender arrested in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office arrested a registered sex offender after receiving a tip that he was using a computer to search for and obtain child pornography.

Authorities conducted a preliminary investigation that led to them obtaining a search warrant for the suspects home and computers.

After further investigation and interviewing the suspect, the Sheriff’s office determined that he was in the possession of child pornography and charged him accordingly.

Further charges may be added after evidence is presented in court. WDTN.com is choosing not to name the suspect until he is convicted of the crime.

