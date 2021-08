HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a woman’s car from a gas station early Monday morning.

Police said the suspect walked into the Speedway on Chambersburg Road and then quickly walked out, stealing a woman’s vehicle in the process.







Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Carr at 937-237-3578.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.