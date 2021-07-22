Recognize this man? Dayton Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of attempting to rob a Speedway on July 6.

The man in question was armed during the 3:15 a.m. robbery attempt. He entered the Speedway on Huffman Avenue, pulled a handgun and forced a customer to the counter to demand money from the clerk. Police said that the clerk fled to the rear of the store and the suspect ran without getting any money.

Police describe the suspect at a Black male with a medium build and goatee. They estimate that he is under six-feet tall.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.