Recognize him? Police asking for help identifying man accused of robbing a Walgreens in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at the Walgreens on Salem Avenue.

The armed robbery happened on Aug. 9 around 7:50 p.m. Police said that the suspect walked into the store and went to the pharmacy, where he passed a note demanding pills along with showing his firearm.

The suspect is described as a male, 5’10”, 160 lbs. with a slim build. Police estimate him around 18- to 24-years-old.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

