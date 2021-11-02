DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police is asking for your help finding a theft suspect.

Police said the man in the photo below used a debit card taken from a wallet in the 1200 block of Patterson Blvd. on Tuesday, October 12. The card was then used at two West Carrollton businesses.

The suspect is a white male, 60 to 70 years old, tall, slender and balding with glasses, according to police.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the case, call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.