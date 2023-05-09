DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time, the deadly “Rainbow Fentanyl” has been identified in the state, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said Tuesday, May 9.

This rainbow fentanyl has already appeared in several states across the U.S., a release from Attorney General Dave Yost stated.

On Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,000 of the deadly pills during a Columbus-area drug-trafficking investigation. The pills originated in Mexico, but were confiscated in Ohio before they could be distributed.

“We’re certainly proud of the diligent work of our Special Investigations Unit and BCI’s lab,” said Chief Deputy Rick Minerd of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “The sad reality is drug traffickers continue to stoop to all-time lows, marketing their deadly products to Americans of all ages for the sole purpose of monetizing addiction.”

These colorful pills are designed to resemble candy, Yost said, making it easy to target younger people with addiction.

“Do not be fooled by appearances – rainbow fentanyl is death disguised as candy,” Yost said. “The bottom line is this: If you’re taking a pill that wasn’t prescribed by your doctor, you can’t be certain of what you are consuming.”

A criminal investigation is still ongoing into this incident, the release said.