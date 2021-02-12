Prosecutor: Dayton man indicted for causing death of 2-month-old son

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 39-year-old William S. Clouse, of Dayton, for causing the death of his two-month-old son in February 2020.

Police and paramedics were sent to Wyoming Street in Dayton on Feb. 2, 2020, after receiving a call about an infant that wasn’t breathing. Authorities rushed two-month-old Gabriel Clouse to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he died three days later.

The coroner discovered during the autopsy that the infant suffered from a skull fracture and brain hemorrhages. Prosecutors allege that William was alone with Gabriel when the injuries took place.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted William for:

  • One count of Murder
  • One count of Involuntary Manslaughter
  • One count of Endangering Children – serious physical harm
  • One count of Reckless Homicide
  • One count of Endangering Children ‐ parent

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for William. He will be arraigned on Thursday, Feb.
25, at 8:30 a.m.

