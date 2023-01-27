DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mat Heck, Jr. Prosecuting Attorney for Montgomery County is expected to provide an update on multiple child abuse cases.

According to a release, Heck will announce the expected indictment of defendants who have been accused of serious child abuse.

The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 27. He will be speaking on the fifth floor of the Dayton-Montgomery County Court Building located at 301 W. Third St. in Dayton.

