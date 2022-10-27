Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2020 fight that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr. was sentenced to 11 years on Thursday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

On Dec. 29, 2020, Dayton police responded to a report of a fight at the Food City Supermarket on the 1800 block of Germantown Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Michael Goode, 47, of Dayton, unconscious after Bell reportedly “sucker punched” him inside the supermarket. Goode was hit and fell through a door, striking his head on concrete, which caused severe head trauma.

Goode was transported to a local hospital, but died as a result of his injuries 22 days later on Jan. 19, 2021.

On Oct. 6, 2022, Bell pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Bell was sentenced to the maximum possible sentence of 11 years and could serve up to 16 and a half years in prison.