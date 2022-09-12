MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The final pretrial in the case of Abby Michaels is set for Monday, September 12.

After being rescheduled, the final pretrial conference is set for 8:30 a.m. on Monday in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Michaels is facing several charges including murder and aggravated vehicular manslaughter.

She was also charged with an OVI, however, the blood evidence was thrown out due to a judge’s ruling.

Michaels was involved in a head-on collision on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 that killed a mother, father and their 10-year-old daughter. Witnesses reported that Michaels was driving on the wrong side of I-75 when the crash occurred.

According to prosecutors, Michaels’ husband filed for divorce two days before the fatal crash. She had also allegedly called her husband the night of the crash, saying she was going to kill herself.

The jury trial for the case is set to begin on Monday, September 19.