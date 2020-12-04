Preble County Sheriff makes 2 arrests, 2 drug seizures in same day

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Preble County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men in unrelated incidents Tuesday, Dec. 1, and both led to drug seizures.
The first person was arrested for violating parole. Deputies searched David Shindeldecker, 46, after his arrest and found suspected methamphetamines in his pockets. A further search of his home found more methamphetamines and a handgun.
Shindeldecker is being held Preble County Jail. He was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the following offenses:
- Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 2nd Degree Felony
- Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a 4th Degree Misdemeanor
- Having Weapons While Under Disability, a 3rd Degree Felony
Later that day, deputies arrested Andrew Parizek, 34, who was driving a vehicle without a license. After smelling what they believed to be marijuana in the vehicle, deputies searched it and found methamphetamines, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Parizek was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court for the following offenses:
- Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 2nd Degree Felony
- Possessing Criminal Tools, a 5th Degree Felony
- Illegal use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a 4th Degree Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana
Parizek has since posted bond on the above charges.
