EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that a Preble County man has been indicted on charges including attempted rape of a victim under the age of 10.
A grand jury indicted 32-year-old man from Eaton on the following:
- One count of attempted rape of a victim under the age of 10 with sexually violent predator specification
- One count of attempted gross sexual imposition with sexually violent predator specification
- One count of possession of criminal tools
- Two counts of violation of a protection order
- One count of obstruction
- One count of voyeurism
If convicted, the man could face life in prison and lifetime registration as a Tier 3 child sexual offender. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 6.
The case is being prosecuted by Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section and investigated by his office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Preble County man indicted on attempted child rape charges
- IRS: Stimulus checks generally arriving mid-May for SSI recipients
- Mutant, more contagious coronavirus strain has emerged, scientists say
- Stebbins High School to hold in-person graduation May 21
- Urbana’s Pointe North closed due to vandalism, disrespect