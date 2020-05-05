Preble County man indicted on attempted child rape charges

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that a Preble County man has been indicted on charges including attempted rape of a victim under the age of 10.

A grand jury indicted 32-year-old man from Eaton on the following:

One count of attempted rape of a victim under the age of 10 with sexually violent predator specification

One count of attempted gross sexual imposition with sexually violent predator specification

One count of possession of criminal tools

Two counts of violation of a protection order

One count of obstruction

One count of voyeurism

If convicted, the man could face life in prison and lifetime registration as a Tier 3 child sexual offender. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 6.

The case is being prosecuted by Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section and investigated by his office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.