DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Preble County man has been arrested after police say he confessed to owning child pornography.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested 28-year-old Jordan Augustine on Friday, August 18, after searching his home on the 5800 block of Somers Gratis Road.

Detectives found several pieces of evidence inside the home and interviewed Augustine, at which point the man confessed to possessing videos and images of child pornography, as well as to sending the material to others.

Augustine was arrested and has now been charged with two counts each of the following:

Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, 2nd Degree Felonies.

Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, 2nd Degree Felonies.

Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, 4th Degree Felonies

He is also facing a single charge of Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance, a 5th Degree Felony.

Augustine is currently being held at the Preble County Jail.