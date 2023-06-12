DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Eaton man was arrested on drug-related charges last week after a deputy checked a local cemetery after hours and discovered criminal activity.

On Thursday, June 8, a deputy was checking Sugar Grove Cemetery on State Route 503 north of West Alexandria. The deputy located a vehicle occupied by two adults and reportedly observed criminal indicators, according to a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

After a Sheriff’s Office K-9 was deployed to the vehicle, deputies located approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia used for trafficking in narcotics, including baggies, a scale, smoking device and a magnetic transport device, the release states.

Brett Marker, 36, of Eaton, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Trespass.

Marker is being held in the Preble County Jail.