Preble County deputies arrest U-Haul, mower theft suspect

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Preble County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, 33, accused of stealing a U-Haul pickup truck from a residence on Swisher Mill Road in Monroe Township.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect but he fled in stolen pickup truck. Returning to the residence on Swisher Mill Road that he had stolen it from.

The suspect went into the residence to hide from authorities but eventually came out of the house and was then taken into custody.

While in custody, the suspect admitted to stealing the a zero-turn mower from Bane-Welker Equipment, which deputies were able to recover and return to the business.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the suspect has an criminal history in Ohio, Indiana, Florida and Illinois and is being charge in Eaton Municipal Court with the following crimes:

Receiving Stolen Property,

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Comply With an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

The suspect is currently in Preble County Jail.