DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 35-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting two women, killing one.

Lieutenant Jason Hall with the Dayton Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Main Street just before 2 p.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting.



When police arrived they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers requested medical attention for her, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene. While securing the scene, officers became aware of a second female gunshot victim who was found and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Hall said the woman responsible for shooting both women called 911, provided her location and was detained. Homicide detectives’ initial investigation found that the woman who died and the suspect knew each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute that escalated into gunfire.

The 35-year-old female suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is facing a murder charge, according to police.

The facts and evidence uncovered in the investigation will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of formal charges.