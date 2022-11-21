Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UNION CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after allegedly holding his girlfriend and her daughter captive for six days, according to the Union City Police Department.

On Nov. 18, officers responded to the 300 block of North Walnut Street in reference to a domestic violence incident, said the Union City Police Department in a Facebook post.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a woman with multiple injuries after she was reportedly in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend, 24-year-old Preston Gilbert of Union City. Further investigation showed that she had allegedly been locked inside her house by Gilbert and was unable to leave for six days.

Police said that during that time, Gilbert allegedly barricaded the woman inside her residence and assaulted her. He also allegedly cut her with a box cutter.

Gilbert had previously been arrested by the Union City Police Department on Nov. 12 for a domestic violence incident involving the 14-year-old that lived at that residence. He was released by the Darke County Municipal Court on his own recognizance, said police.

Union City police reported that just hours after his release, Gilbert then returned to the residence and allegedly held his girlfriend and her daughter captive.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gilbert for felonious assault and he was located on Nov. 19.

Gilbert was extradited from the Randolph County Jail in Indiana and is expected to make an appearance in court at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, according to Darke County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional charges are expected to be filed.