JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been shot following a fight at a cemetery in Jefferson Township on Friday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fight broke out at the Jefferson View Cemetery around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Regional Dispatch said that two people have been reported shot, however, there is no information on their condition at this time.

It is not known what led up to the shooting.

