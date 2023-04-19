DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities will speak on Wednesday after a man was shot and injured by an officer on Thursday, April 13.

According to Butler Township, officers from both the township and Huber Heights responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance with reports of shots fired on the evening of April 13. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a suspect in the driveway. The suspect displayed a gun, police said, prompting one of the officers from Huber Heights to fire on them, injuring them.

Crews immediately provided aid until medics could arrive and bring the suspect to a local hospital. The suspect was reported to be in stable condition.

On Wednesday, April 19, Chief John Porter with Butler Township and Chief Mark Lightner with Huber Heights will speak on this incident at the Huber Heights Police Division on Taylorsville Road. The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. and you can watch it live here on WDTN.com.