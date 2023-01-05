Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for help from the community after a teen was shot in Dayton Wednesday.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Madden Hills Drive on reports of a shooting. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the caller said he had been shot in the buttocks.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The gunfire nearly hit another juvenile who had been walking with the victim, police said.

The person injured was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives from the DPD Violent Offenders are currently investigating the incident. Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at (937) 333-1232, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.