HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need your help finding people accused of stealing from a business in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights police said on Facebook that the theft happened on Friday, March 18 at a local business. Two suspects allegedly stole firearms and ammunition.

(Photo/Huber Heights police)

(Photo/Huber Heights police)

(Photo/Huber Heights police)

If you recognize any of the suspects, call police at (937) 237-3594. You can also email ehogue@hhoh.org .