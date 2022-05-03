DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are currently searching for the suspect who rammed a Dayton PD cruiser during a traffic stop before fleeing the scene leading officers on a pursuit.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the pursuit began after a car rammed into the back of a Dayton PD cruiser on State Route 49 and Wolf Creek Pike.

The suspect fled the scene, going up to 90 mph before crashing out on Gettysburg Avenue and McCall Street. The suspect then reportedly fled the crash on foot and may be carrying a handgun.

Officers are currently looking for the suspect near the corner of Gettysburg Avenue and McCall Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

