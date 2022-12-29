Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting at a Sidney grocery store is dead, according to the Sidney Police Department.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 8 a.m. officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Sidney Foodtown located at 1010 Wapakoneta Ave. said the Sidney Police Department.

Police said that four officers gave the suspect verbal commands to keep his hands up and get down on the ground, however, he did not comply. He allegedly then brandished his handgun and raised it toward the officers. Sidney police said all four officers then discharged their firearms.

The suspect was transported to Wilson Health where he was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 53-year-old Todd I. Jordan of Sidney.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The Sidney Police Department reported that they believe Jordan’s primary target was a female employee of Sidney Foodtown.

Police said prior to the officer’s arrival, Jordan fired one shot outside from a vehicle before entering the store. Once inside the store, Jordan reportedly fired three more times in the direction of the alleged victim.

Ohio BCI has taken over the investigation as officers were involved in the incident. All four officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the review of the incident.