DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly one year after a Trotwood man was killed on his front lawn, police are still searching for the killer.

On May 30, 2022, 40-year-old Bobby Daniels was cutting the grass of a family member’s home when the suspect started arguing with him. The argument escalated, and the suspect allegedly shot Daniels multiple times, killing him.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Smith and began searching for the man. He is now wanted on warrants for Murder, Having Weapons While Under Disability, four counts of Felonious assault and two of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

On April 19, 2023, the Trotwood Police Department announced they are still searching for Smith. Anyone with information concerning the shooting or Smith’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 937-854-3988 or submit a tip online at crimestoppers.com.