DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are still looking for the hit-and-run suspect responsible for seriously injuring a teen who was waiting for his school bus in Dayton.

Dayton Police said Rhoneal McDonald, 18, is still recovering after he was struck and seriously injured near the intersection of North Main Street and Maplelawn Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6:45 a.m. Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle left the roadway and struck McDonald who was on the sidewalk. The vehicle then fled northbound on North Main Street.

Police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Equinox, possibly gray or black in color. The vehicle should have front and passenger side damage from the crash. The headlights were out on one side and the passenger side headlight assembly may be completely missing. The vehicle should also be missing a silver trim piece from the top half of the grille.

The silver trim piece from the top half of the grille from the hit-and-run suspect vehicle (Photo/Dayton Police).

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at (937) 333-1104 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP. Police said if you call Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.