Police seize enough fentanyl to ‘probably kill everyone in the neighborhood’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton seized a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs along with cash in a raid Tuesday.

The raid happened in the 400 block of Xenia Avenue around 10:30 am Tuesday.

Police on the scene tell 2 NEWS this was a “large-scale operation” and a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs were seized at the home. Several pounds of fentanyl were seized along with thousands of dollars in cash. Police say the amount of fentanyl was enough to “probably kill everyone in the neighborhood.”

The street value of the fentanyl and other drugs has not yet been determined. Two people have been taken into custody. Police say the amount of fentanyl was enough to “probably kill everyone in the neighborhood.”

Police have not identified the people taken into custody as the investigation is ongoing.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.