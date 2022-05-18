WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a recent catalytic converter theft in Washington Township.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, during the early morning hours of April 24, suspects stole catalytic converters off several work trucks parked at 741 Congress Park Dr.

Police said that a recent video shows the suspects being dropped off in a blue four-door vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding the theft, police asked that you contact Detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

