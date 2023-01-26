DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man they believe is responsible for a string of thefts across Beavercreek Township.

In the early morning of Saturday, Jan. 21, a man reportedly broke into multiple unlocked cars and stole items from most of them. The cars were all parked in driveways along Trebein Road. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the man also attempted to break into a few detached garages.

Authorities said the suspect was driving a stolen car at the time.

Security footage from multiple homes shows the man and the stolen vehicle, a white SUV, authorities said.

Security footage of the Beavercreek theft suspect (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K. Metz at 937-562-4810. After normal business hours, you can call the dispatch center at 937-376-5111.