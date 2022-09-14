MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Middletown Tuesday evening.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, police officers and members of the Middletown Division of Fire were called to Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street on reports of shots fired. The call came in at 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found Nais McVay suffering from gunshot wounds. He was brought to the Atrium Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

At this time, police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 513-425-7700 or 513-425-7742.