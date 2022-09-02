RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking to identify a man who attempted to rob a Subway on Old Troy Pike Wednesday.

According to Detective Michael Brewer with the Riverside Police Department, a suspect attempted to rob the Subway on Wednesday, August 31, before fleeing the area in a gray hatch-back style car.

Security footage shows the suspect appears to be a man with short hair wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect shown below is asked to call Detective Brewer at 937-233-1801, extension 801.